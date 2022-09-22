The Case for Dividend-Paying Stocks

by Thomas Forsha, CFA

Is now the time to be adding dividend-paying stocks to your portfolio? With interest rates moving higher, and deflationary pressures subsiding, the key drivers of growth outperformance over the past decade appear to be stalling.

What seems to be a longer-term shift may support value and higher quality dividend-paying companies versus speculative growth companies.

The promise of a dividend check provides an additional dose of certainty for investors. According to Ned Davis Research, dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500® tend to underperform non-payers in the months leading up to the first-rate increase of a tightening cycle, but in the years after the initial increase dividend payers have outperformed on average by a wide margin. While the past decade has been tough for dividend-focused investors, the best performance for dividend payers has historically been the period that followed the first fed funds rate increase.

With interest rates marching higher and the yield curve steepening, Ned Davis Research points toward the potential for the outperformance of value stocks during a rising rate environment. Will the yield curve steepen over the second half of the year as the Federal Reserve is able to successfully manage a soft landing for the economy, or will tightening prompt a recession causing the yield curve to collapse again? Either outcome is likely to prove favorable for the relative performance of value strategies. And historically, the average value stock tends to enjoy higher dividend income than the average growth stock.

