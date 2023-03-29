The Case for Buying META Stock Before It Dominates the Metaverse

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is all-in on the metaverse and its revenue-generating potential. Maybe you’re not on board with this, but you ought to be. As Meta Platforms stakes an early and ambitious claim in the metaverse and related products market, META stock could gain substantial value during the coming months.

I’ll concede, it was shocking at first when CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook was rebranding as Meta Platforms. It was a risky move, no doubt.

To this day, many financial traders are skeptical of Meta Platforms and its new focus on the metaverse. Yet, there are reasons to anticipate robust growth for businesses, like Meta Platforms, that dive headfirst into this fast-emerging tech sector.

Development of Meta Reality System Should Benefit META Stock

Meta Platforms definitely needs a catalyst to boost its revenue in 2023. In 2022, the company’s revenue declined slightly on a year-over-year basis. So, how can Meta Platforms supercharge its sales figures this year?

The answer may reside within the metaverse. According to Analysis Group, estimates of the global market value of the metaverse “over the next few years” range from $800 billion to as much as $2 trillion. As an early metaverse adopter and advocate, Meta Platforms is poised to capture a sizable portion of this market.

As Zuckerberg explained in a recent conference call, Meta Platforms is “setting the standard” for the metaverse products industry with the company’s Meta Reality system. Zuckerberg teased the release of Meta Platforms’ “next generation consumer headset, which will feature Meta Reality,” later this year.

Furthermore, the CEO expects to “establish this technology as the baseline for all headsets going forward, and eventually . . . for [augmented reality] glasses as well.” Zuckerberg is making big claims here – no doubt about that. However, Meta Reality’s advancement should have a profoundly positive long-term impact on META stock.

Meta Platforms Seeks to Combine the Metaverse with Fintech

Zuckerberg certainly isn’t the only visionary at Meta Platforms. A blog post authored by Stephane Kasriel, head of commerce and fintech at Meta Platforms, anticipates a powerful convergence of the metaverse and financial technology or fintech.

Facebook indicated the future direction of social media nearly two decades ago. In the same way, Meta Platforms seeks to establish itself as a pioneer in applying metaverse technology to fintech. For Kasriel, the metaverse represents “a digital economy that supports millions of people, creators and businesses.”

In this digital economy, entertainers and athletes will easily sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to their fans. Musicians will play at a “concert in the metaverse” and share an “NFT you can buy to get a backstage pass for after the show.”

To this end, Kasriel hinted that Meta Platforms could bring this type of technology to Facebook and/or Instagram soon. Moreover, Kasriel proposed that Meta Platforms will enable “connection to multiple blockchains and wallets at the outset.” It will certainly be interesting to see how the company develops and monetizes these concepts throughout 2023.

What You Can Do Now

Meta Platforms is wagering on the build-out of the metaverse. Are you ready to take a tech-enhanced ride with Zuckerberg and his company? Investing in emerging market sectors always involves a degree of risk.

Yet, as the old saying goes, there’s no reward without risk. You might regret it down the road if you dismiss Meta Platforms’ ambitious foray into the metaverse. Therefore, feel free to take a small position in META stock today as Meta Platforms goes all-in on exciting, new virtual experiences for everyone.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

The post The Case for Buying META Stock Before It Dominates the Metaverse appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.