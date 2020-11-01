The Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.5% to US$185 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$1.5b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Carvana losing US$0.10 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Carvana after the latest results. NYSE:CVNA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Carvana's 20 analysts is for revenues of US$7.92b in 2021, which would reflect a major 63% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 43% to US$1.35. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.90b and losses of US$1.42 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

The average price target held steady at US$228, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Carvana, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$270 and the most bearish at US$80.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 63%, in line with its 56% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.1% next year. So it's pretty clear that Carvana is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Carvana going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Carvana (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

