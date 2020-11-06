The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.39, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CG was $27.39, representing a -21.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.98 and a 80.08% increase over the 52 week low of $15.21.

CG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). CG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.61. Zacks Investment Research reports CG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.67%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CG as a top-10 holding:

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAU with an increase of 23.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CG at 3.3%.

