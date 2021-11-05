The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.95, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CG was $58.95, representing a -0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.08 and a 118.66% increase over the 52 week low of $26.96.

CG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). CG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.86. Zacks Investment Research reports CG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 102.85%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTC with an increase of 15.81% over the last 100 days. PSP has the highest percent weighting of CG at 4.33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.