The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CG was $37.41, representing a -1.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.81 and a 145.96% increase over the 52 week low of $15.21.

CG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). CG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.64%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CG as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 38.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CG at 2.15%.

