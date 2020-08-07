The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.23, the dividend yield is 3.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CG was $28.23, representing a -19.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.98 and a 85.6% increase over the 52 week low of $15.21.

CG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). CG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.88. Zacks Investment Research reports CG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.29%, compared to an industry average of -21.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CG as a top-10 holding:

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAU with an increase of 132.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CG at 4.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.