The Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Share Price Is Up 12% And Shareholders Are Holding On

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 12% trails the market return. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 3.6% in the last three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year, Capitol Federal Financial actually saw its earnings per share drop 34%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Unfortunately Capitol Federal Financial's fell 18% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CFFN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Capitol Federal Financial

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Capitol Federal Financial the TSR over the last year was 16%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Capitol Federal Financial shareholders gained a total return of 16% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 6% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Capitol Federal Financial that you should be aware of before investing here.

Capitol Federal Financial is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

