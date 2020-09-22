The Capital One Venture Rewards Card Now Offers 100,000 Bonus Miles

Image source: Getty Images

Capital One has just given its Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card a big upgrade with double the sign-up bonus miles. For years, it's offered new cardholders 50,000 bonus miles for spending $3,000 on purchases in three months.

Now, you can still get that 50,000 miles, plus an additional 50,000 if you spend $20,000 in 12 months -- taking the total to 100,000 miles.

That adds quite a bit of value to the card, especially as it still has all the features that made it one of the top travel credit cards. These include double miles on every purchase, as well as simple, convenient rewards redemptions. Here's everything you need to know about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card's new sign-up bonus offer.

100,000 bonus miles

The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card now has two bonus offers of 50,000 miles: One for spending $3,000 in three months and another for spending $20,000 in 12 months. If you meet both spending requirements, you'll earn the full 100,000 miles.

You must also be a new Venture cardholder who hasn't previously had a Venture credit card account to qualify.

This offer isn't quite a slam-dunk for every consumer. To reach that $20,000 spending minimum, you'll need to spend about $1,667 per month. If you're not sure you'll spend that much, then it's better to look for credit cards with sign-up bonuses that you're confident you can achieve.

The 100,000-mile bonus, which opened on Sept. 22, is a limited-time offer that could end at any time, according to Capital One.

How much are 100,000 Venture miles worth?

You can redeem Capital One Venture miles at $0.01 per point towards travel purchases, making this 100,000-mile bonus worth $1,000. Miles can be redeemed either as a statement credit towards previous travel purchases or to book travel through Capital One.

You can also redeem miles at $0.01 per point toward eligible restaurant delivery, takeout order, and streaming service purchase through Dec. 31, 2020. Capital One began letting cardholders redeem miles toward these types of purchases in April 2020 to provide another option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital One miles are transferable to several different travel loyalty programs, as well. When you transfer your miles, you can make award bookings with that loyalty program.

Additional perks of the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Here are the biggest benefits of the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card:

Earn 5 miles per $1 on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One travel

Earn 5 miles per $1 on all food delivery and pickup orders with Uber Eats through Jan. 31, 2021

Earn 2 miles per $1 on all other purchases

Credit of up to $100 for a Global Entry or TSA Precheck membership every four years

No foreign transaction fees

This card charges a $95 annual fee.

The best time to apply

If you're wondering whether this offer makes it a good time to apply for the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, the answer is a resounding yes.

Assuming you're interested in travel rewards cards and you like this one's features, you should apply quickly to take advantage of the 100,000-mile bonus. There's no telling when the offer will end, and you don't want to miss out on 50,000 extra points because you waited too long.

