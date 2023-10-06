The Can't-Miss Crypto Summit Of 2023: Benzinga's Future Of Digital Assets Conference In NYC

The world of cryptocurrency has been buzzing with significant events, controversies, and breakthroughs this year. From regulatory challenges to technological advancements, the crypto landscape has seen it all.

And now, all eyes are set on Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14, which promises to be the pinnacle event of the year, bringing together the industry's brightest minds and most influential voices.

The conference, set to take place in New York, will kick off with opening remarks from Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick and President Luke Jacobi.

They will set the stage for a day filled with insights, debates, and forward-looking discussions.

One of the most anticipated sessions is "Crypto Springing Forward: 2024 Predictions", where experts will shed light on what the future holds for the crypto world.

David Alderman of Franklin Templeton Digital Assets, Dan O'Prey from Bakkt, and James Putra of TradeStation Group Inc. will delve into the genuine value of crypto and blockchain.

Their discussion will be a deep dive into the intrinsic worth of these digital assets and the technology that powers them.

Brett Harrison's keynote on "Building Back Crypto" promises to be a riveting session, highlighting the resilience of digital assets and the ongoing innovation in the crypto space.

The conference will also address the pressing issue of crypto compliance and the impact of regulation, with insights from Ji Kim of the Crypto Council for Innovation and Cody Carbone of the Chamber of Digital Commerce.

One of the standout sessions will be "Rising Waves of Innovation: Blockchain's Trailblazing Journey Beyond Finance." This panel, featuring experts like Alan Vey of Aventus and Maurizio Beni of London's Heathrow Airport, will explore how blockchain is making waves beyond the financial sector.

The event will also spotlight the challenges and opportunities of the decentralized web, with David Palmer of Vodafone and Matt Keller of the Algorand Foundation sharing their insights.

For those interested in the practical applications of blockchain technology, Joshua Pulman of Truist Ventures and Brendan Berry of Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) will discuss ownership and transactions in the digital age.

The conference will not just be about discussions and debates.

It will also be a platform for learning and networking.

From understanding the potential of Web3 with Richard Widmann of Google Cloud to diving deep into the world of crypto ETFs with Brooke Stoddard of Grayscale Investments, attendees will have a plethora of opportunities to expand their knowledge.

And as the day winds down, the conference will touch upon the intersection of entertainment and crypto.

Keith Marshall of Public and Jon Ollwerther of Kartoon Studios will discuss how music and film are revolutionizing ownership and royalties in the digital age.

In essence, Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14 is not just another event on the crypto calendar.

It's the culmination of a year filled with highs and lows, challenges and opportunities.

It's where the past meets the future, and where every crypto enthusiast, investor, and professional needs to be. Don't miss it!

