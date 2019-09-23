The Cannabis Debate Is Over, Now Here's How To Profit...

Pot stocks are all the rage these days. And it's not hard to see why...

Now that the laws have changed in many states, it seems that everybody wants to get in on the action. After all, it's not often you get a chance to get in on the ground floor of an industry that's becoming a reality right before our eyes – and one that's benefiting from advances in legislation and popular demand to boot.

Longtime readers may remember that we've been covering this trend off and on since 2014 -- the year Colorado's recreational cannabis legislation went into effect. In fact, the earliest piece I could find where we covered the burgeoning legal marijuana industry was a piece called "The Most Controversial Essay We've Ever Published."

In re-reading that piece, I was amused by how much we were stumbling over ourselves trying to reassure readers that we weren't taking a stand on the issue -- but merely making a prediction and offering thoughts on how you could invest, if you were so inclined.

My, how things have changed since then...

Fast-forward to today, and ten U.S. states have fully legalized, regulated recreational use of marijuana -- while 21 have some form of medical use legislation on the books.



And it's not hard to imagine more states following suit: A recent Quinnipiac poll found that 60% of Americans support legalization, while 33% oppose it.

Then of course, in October 2018, Canada legalized cannabis nationwide, becoming only the second country in the world to do so.

Where The Real Money Is...

I'll be honest... I've wrestled with how best to advise readers to invest in this trend for quite some time now. The truth is, there just isn't a good one-size-fits-all solution.

For example, back in June 2018, I recommended a nice little picks-and-shovels play for those of you who might be a little risk-averse or otherwise have moral qualms about the industry. That pick, Scott's Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG), has gained 27% during that time, compared with the S&P 500's gain of 5%.

Part of the problem is that it's tough to get a good handle on the industry trends as a whole. We know the industry is likely to grow by a lot, but we just don't know how much with any level of precision -- not like we do with, say, the tech sector.

Here's another factor to consider: the medical side. I mentioned earlier how many states have made medical cannabis legal in one form or another.

This, in my opinion, is where the real money is at...

Why? Well, consider that even in my home state of Texas, industrial hemp has been legalized as well as the use of low-THC cannabis treatments for epilepsy patients. The medical side of the equation is one of those rare issues where there is broad consensus in this country. (There are even calls to use cannabis to address the opioid epidemic.)

And on the consumer side, you're seeing CBD products pop up in shops all over the place. (CBD, short for cannabidiol, is the non-psychoactive compound naturally found in the cannabis plant. Proponents say the compound's unique properties can be used to treat anxiety, sleep disorder, pain management, and more).

In fact, that same Quinnipiac poll showed 93% of Americans said they supported medical marijuana if it was prescribed by a doctor, while just 5% opposed.

My point is while it may take years for full recreational use to sweep across the nation (if ever), in my opinion that's not the real story. Either way, the long-term outlook is bright.

See where I'm going with this? Good. Now, if you're saying to yourself, "Alright, I'm convinced. But don't give me a side-play; I want to know the best way to invest in this industry."

Well, you could try and research some of the publicly-traded outfits out there on your own. And even if you did your homework, I'm willing to bet a lot of you wouldn't look forward to the inevitable wild, volatile ride you're likely to experience with investing in these names for the long-haul.

