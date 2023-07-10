The Bull Case for Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

In May, Qualys (QLYS) posted very strong first quarter earnings results. Qualys posted revenue growth of 15% YoY, GAAP gross profit growth of 16% YoY, and GAAP net income growth of 15% YoY. Additionally, management raised EPS guidance for fiscal year 2023. Looking at more qualitative factors, Qualys accomplished some very impressive business highlights in the first quarter of the fiscal year. They expanded, unveiled, and launched a slew of new products, allowing them to continue to secure their strong foothold in the vulnerability management (VM) space. With these impressive first quarter earnings results in mind, we took a dive into some of the reasons why many investors are bullish on Qualys.

Qualys Inc., headquartered in Foster City, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. Founded in December of 1999, Qualys has been dedicated to revolutionizing organizations' IT infrastructure and application security. They introduced their first cloud solution, Vulnerability Management (VM), in 2000, which gained widespread acceptance. Over the years, they expanded their offerings to address evolving IT, security, and compliance needs, providing a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions known as Qualys Cloud Apps. Their software-as-a-service model operates through renewable annual subscriptions, with revenue growth driven by customer renewals, new subscriptions, and the continual addition of new customers to their platform.

One compelling growth case for Qualys is acquisitions. In their most recent 10-K, Qualys’ management says that they may explore complementary acquisitions to bolster their cloud platform. They may also consider acquiring development teams to complement their existing personnel and acquiring technology to enhance the scope of their cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions. In 2022, they successfully acquired specific intangible assets from Blue Hexagon Inc., allowing them to leverage their cloud platform with AI/machine learning to identify behavior patterns such as active vulnerability exploitation, advanced network threat detection, and adaptive risk mitigation across all assets and applications. Furthermore, in 2021, they acquired specific intangible assets from Kandor Soft Labs Private Ltd. (TotalCloud), bolstering their cloud security solution by enabling customers to create customized workflows for tailored policies that can be executed on-demand, simplifying security and compliance processes.

Additionally, in 2020, they expanded their endpoint behavior detection, threat hunting, malware research, and multi-layered response capabilities for their EDR application through the acquisition of specific intangible assets from Spell Security Private Limited (Spell Security). With $7.45 million dollars in goodwill and $675.75 million dollars in total assets on their balance sheet, Qualys has a very favorable goodwill / asset ratio, signifying that a majority of their assets are tangible and that they are acquiring other businesses and assets at fair valuations.

Another interesting growth case for Qualys is the expansion of their suite of products and solutions. With over 10,000 customers spanning various industries and geographic locations, they perceive a significant opportunity to upsell and expand the utilization of their suite of solutions. Their approach is to initially deploy one or two solutions in specific parts of their customers' IT infrastructures. By doing so, their existing customer base becomes a valuable source of new sales as these customers broaden their scope and increase their subscriptions or opt for additional solutions from their comprehensive portfolio of IT, security, and compliance offerings. To capitalize on this potential, they are actively enhancing their sales execution and marketing functions to drive the adoption of their recently developed solutions among their existing customer base. This is a great strategy, especially since cybersecurity / vulnerability management spend is particularly sticky.

Qualys is a very efficient business. The business operates at a LTM Gross Margin of 79.1%. Additionally, the business operates at 32.2% LTM ROE and LTM ROIC at 43.1%. This makes Qualys a fantastic company that is able to generate large amounts of cash, which it can then use to buy back shares and invest that capital back into the business at a high rate of return, drastically increasing the intrinsic value of the business and handsomely rewarding shareholders.

Looking at Qualys’ Income Statement, we can see some stellar sustained growth in revenue, gross profit, EPS, and EBITDA. Since 2013, revenue has grown at a CAGR of around 17%, gross profits at a CAGR of around 17%, EPS at a CAGR of around 50%, and EBITDA at a CAGR of around 30%.

Qualys also has one the best balance sheets you could ask for from a mid-cap tech stock. Qualys currently holds around $333 million dollars of cash and short term investments. Even better, Qualys has no debt. With no debt to pay off, they are free to reinvest their cash back into the business at a very high rate of return and / or buy back shares (which would be very valuable as Qualys has a relatively small float).

Analyzing Qualys’ free cash flow statement, we can also see some stellar growth in net income and free cash flow. Since 2013, Net income has grown at a CAGR of around 54% and free cash flow has grown at a CAGR of 31%. The growth in free cash flow can largely be attributed to expanding free cash flow margins. Free cash flow margins have expanded from 10.6% of revenue in 2013 to 34.5% of revenue today.

Examining valuation metrics, Qualys seems to be trading slightly below its fair value. Currently, Qualys is trading at a NTM P/E ratio of around 29x earnings, a high multiple, but that is to be expected with a company operating in a fast growing tech subsector like the cloud security industry. This 29x NTM P/E multiple, compared to the 10-year NTM P/E multiple average of 51.60x and 5-year average of 40x, is trading near all-time low valuations. We find it very interesting that a company with stellar sustained growth across the board is trading at all-time low valuations, especially considering that all of Qualys competitors are trading at NTM P/E multiples in excess of 40x times earnings. Additionally, Qualys is trading at a NTM Levered Free Cash Flow Yield of 4.06%, higher than the 10-year mean of 3.45% and five-year mean of 3.61%.

Looking at Quiver Quantitative’s alternative data, we can see several large financial institutions and asset managers that have been adding to their holdings of $QLYS shares. On Quiver Quantitative’s Institutional Holdings Dashboard, we can see that asset managers and large institutional investors like Congress Asset Management, Morgan Stanley, and UBS Asset Management have all added to their $QLYS positions (as filed on 03/31). For example, UBS Asset Management increased shares held by almost 145%, bringing their total $QLYS position to 105,475 shares, worth around $13.5 million dollars at current market prices. You can check out all of Qualys’ recent institutional holdings data with Quiver Quantitative (QLYS Institutional Holdings (quiverquant.com)).

