The Bull Case for Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

With Quiver Quantitative's recent institutional holdings data, we can see that hedge funds and asset managers have been increasing their holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS). Firms such as T. Rowe Price, Amundi, and Echo Street Capital Management have all recently added to their CDNS positions. Most notably, T Rowe Price increased shares held by 2.52% (as filed on 9/30), bringing their total CDNS holdings to 6,463,867 shares worth around $1.7 billion dollars at current market prices. With this in mind, we took a closer look at some of the reasons why many investors may be bullish on Cadence Design Systems Inc.

In October, Cadence Design Systems reported earnings results for the third quarter of FY23. Highlights of the quarter included $1.023 billion dollars of revenue (compared to $903 million dollars during Q3 of FY22) and GAAP net income of $254 million dollars (compared to GAAP net income of $186 million dollars in Q3 of FY22). Cadence Design Systems’ President and CEO Anirudh Devgan had this to say about the quarter, “I’m pleased with our strong Q3 performance and our relentless focus on driving innovation and delighting our customers. Generational trends including AI, HPC, and autonomous driving continue to fuel robust design activities, and 3D-IC designs are accelerating. We are excited about the momentum of our JedAI platform based Generative AI applications that are delivering breakthrough results for our customers.” Additionally, CFO John Wall had this to say on the quarter, “Cadence delivered yet another strong quarter of top and bottom-line results in Q3, driven by growth across our businesses. Our team’s strong execution and operational efficiency allowed us to raise our outlook for the year.” With this earnings result in mind, we believe that Cadence Design Systems Inc. is a compelling investment opportunity.

Cadence Design Systems is a leading provider in the electronic system design industry, leveraging over 30 years of experience in computational software. The company specializes in delivering a range of computational software, hardware, and intellectual property (IP) solutions, under its Intelligent System Design™ strategy, to facilitate the transformation of design concepts into tangible realities. Catering to some of the world's most innovative companies, Cadence empowers the development of a wide array of electronic products, from chips to comprehensive systems, across diverse markets. Their offerings are pivotal in optimizing performance, reducing power consumption, and accelerating market entry, while also enhancing engineering productivity and minimizing design and manufacturing costs. The company generates revenue by providing software, hardware, and services for the design and development of integrated circuits (ICs), systems-on-chips (SoCs), and various sophisticated electronic devices and systems.

In the highly competitive electronic design automation (EDA) industry, Cadence Design Systems faces stiff competition from major players like Synopsys, Inc., Siemens EDA, and ANSYS, Inc., as well as a diverse array of other competitors, including specialized tool providers, electronics device manufacturers with in-house EDA capabilities, and various IP companies. This competitive landscape extends globally, with U.S.-based firms such as Keysight Technologies, Schrödinger, Inc., and CEVA, Inc., and international entities like Altium Limited in Australia and Zuken Ltd. in Japan, alongside emerging Chinese competitors such as Huada Empyrean and others. The industry is characterized by unique competitive factors, especially in the engineering services sector, where Cadence not only competes with other computational software firms but also with independent engineering service businesses, many of which are also Cadence's customers. This complex dynamic underscores the multifaceted nature of competition and collaboration within the EDA industry, where innovation, technological advancement, and strategic alliances play crucial roles.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.'s Intelligent System Design strategy is intricately aligned with the rapid pace of technological innovation in the electronics sector, a pace historically driven by Moore's Law. This principle, predicting the doubling of integrated circuit (IC) complexity approximately every 24 months, has been a cornerstone in the industry for over 50 years. Cadence leverages this exponential growth in complexity to shape its three-tiered strategy: firstly, focusing on IC and SoC design excellence, providing sophisticated tools, IP, and services for designing increasingly complex chips, ensuring efficient design and verification. Secondly, their system innovation layer involves advanced tools and services for comprehensive system design, including vital system simulation for optimizing performance. The third layer is centered around pervasive intelligence, integrating AI and machine learning to automate and enhance design processes, reflecting the swift technological advancements Moore's Law encapsulates. Cadence's strategy also includes cloud-based solutions to meet the escalating computational needs, demonstrating their commitment to staying abreast of and leading in a rapidly evolving, Moore's Law-driven industry landscape.

Management is solid, and their capital allocation priorities do a great job of creating long-term shareholder value. Management likes to return value to shareholders via share repurchases, which also do a great job of reversing the dilutive effect of Cadence’s stock-based compensation. In August of 2022, Cadence’s Board of Directors authorized an additional $1 billion dollars for future share repurchases in addition to the prior authorization to repurchase shares. During FY22, Cadence repurchases 6 million shares at an aggregate purchase price of $950 million dollars. As of the end of FY22, Cadence had $1.1 billion dollars available for future share repurchases under the current share repurchase authorization. We are a fan of Cadence’s share repurchase program, as it reverses the effect of dilutive share-based compensation and allows for shares outstanding to fall over time (which technically makes your stake in the business larger over time). While management likes to return value to shareholders via share repurchases, they do not offer dividends on common stock and don’t plan to offer any dividends in the foreseeable future. This is another great capital allocation decision, as we believe that share repurchases and reinvestments back into the business at high rates of return are much better capital allocation tools.

In terms of management incentives, management is incentivized well, with a compensation structure that does a great job of aligning shareholder and management interests, while also retaining executive talent over the long-term. Only 6.5% of the CEO’s target compensation is a base salary (94.4% pay at risk) and all other NEO’s have a base salary that represents only 12% of their total compensation (88% at-risk pay). This is a great sign, as it shows that management is incentivized to meet important financial metric goals as a large majority of their pay is based on the performance of those goals. Additionally, long-term equity incentives make up 85.4% and 76% of the CEO and NEOs pay, respectively. With a large portion of total compensation coming from equity, management is able to build up a sizable position in the business over time. This does two things. First, it encourages management to drive stock price appreciation over time by meeting important financial metric goals and allocating capital efficiently. With a large portion of their earnings coming from equity incentives and stock price appreciation, you can bet that they will ensure long term growth in the stock price by making smart financial decisions. Additionally, this ensures that management will stay on board over the long-term. With equity rewards being vested over multiple years, it just makes sense for management to stay on board. This is great, as it is hard to run a successful business where management is a revolving door.

Cadence Design Systems is a very efficient business. The business currently operates at a LTM ROE of 32.9% and a LTM ROIC of 30.5%. With a WACC of 9.9%, Cadence Design Systems operates at a ROIC to WACC ratio of 3.1x, showcasing the business’ ability to generate excess returns on capital relative to the business’ weighted average cost of capital. Businesses that operate with strong returns on capital are compounders, businesses that are able to rapidly compound earnings and intrinsic value over the long-term, much to the delight of long-term passive shareholders. Looking further, we can see that Cadence Design Systems has had stellar sustained growth in operating income (EBIT), paired with material EBIT margin expansion, within the last ten years. Looking at operating income is important, as it shows the profitability of a business’ core operations. Since 2013, Cadence Design Systems has grown EBIT at a CAGR of 18%. Additionally, in that same time frame, EBIT margins have expanded significantly, from 14.2% of revenue in 2013 to 29.3% of revenue today (LTM EBIT Margin).

Analyzing Cadence Design Systems’ income statement, we can see some stellar sustained growth in net revenue, gross profit, and earnings within the last decade. Since 2013, Cadence has grown revenue at a CAGR of 9.3%, with gross profit growing at a CAGR of 9.7% in that same time frame. It must be noted that Cadence operates at a very high gross margin (LTM gross margin of 89.2% of revenue) and gross margins have incrementally expanded within the last decade (86.3% of revenue in 2013 compared to 89.2% of revenue today). This hints towards the fact that Cadence enjoys pricing power amongst its end users, meaning that the business is able to raise prices with little to no effect on sales volumes (meaning that Cadence’s products have “sticky” demand). This is a very important feature for a business to possess, as it can supercharge top-line revenue growth and allow for the business to expand faster. In terms of earnings, Cadence has grown EBITDA at a CAGR of 14.8% since 2013, with EPS growing at a CAGR of 18.2% in that same time period. This growth in EPS can largely be attributed to share repurchases over the years. Cadence has decreased shares outstanding by 5.9% since 2013 through share repurchases.

Looking at Cadence Design Systems’ balance sheet, we can see that the business operates in solid financial health. The business currently holds $962 million dollars worth of cash and equivalents on hand, paired with no short-term borrowings and $648.8 million dollars worth of long-term debt. Therefore, the business operates at a net debt of -$313.2 million dollars (the negative value of net debt shows that the business has over $312 million dollars worth of excess cash on the balance sheet after subtracting all debt), showing that the business has plenty of runway to cover its long-term debt obligations. It is a wonderful characteristic for high quality compounding businesses like Cadence Design Systems to have low debt obligations and long runways to cover debt. With debt not being a worry, the business can focus on initiatives that drive value creation over the long-term, like share repurchases, reinvestments back into the business at high rates of return, and dividend increases.

Analyzing Cadence Design Systems’ cash flow statement, we can see some stellar sustained growth in net income and free cash flow within the last decade, showcasing the business’ increased operational efficiency in that time frame. Since 2013, Cadence has grown net income at a CAGR of 17.9%, with free cash flow growing at a CAGR of 13.2% in that same time frame. This growth in free cash flow can largely be attributed to expanding free cash flow margins over the last decade. In 2013, Cadence operated at a FCF margin of 22.1% of revenue, compared to today where the business operates at a FCF margin of 31.5% of revenue (LTM FCF margin). This FCF margin expansion has acted as a catalyst for free cash flow generation. Strong top-line revenue growth and expanding FCF margins act as a “twin engine” for free cash flow generation. If top-line revenue continues to grow at HSD and FCF margins continue to incrementally expand over time, then Cadence will be able to compound FCF generation over the long-term. The business can then use this increasing cash pile to repurchase shares, reinvest back into the business at high rates of return, and increase the dividend.

After conducting a reverse discounted cash flow analysis, we can see that Cadence Design Systems is trading at share prices that imply a 24.46% growth rate (CAGR) in free cash flow over the next ten years, using a perpetuity growth rate of 3% (largely in line with US GDP growth) and a discount rate of 9.9% (WACC). As highlighted above, we believe that Cadence Design Systems is a very high quality business, however, we believe that the market is greatly overstating the business’ free cash flow generation possibilities going forward. Cadence Design Systems’ business model is related to the recent chip craze and shortage (Cadence provides software, hardware, IP, and other services for electronic design, which includes chips) and the headwinds that the industry has benefitted from due to the advancements in AI technology. With this in mind, it makes sense why the market is putting such a high premium on the business’ FCF generation possibilities going forward. However, despite the strong industry headwinds and high quality business model of Cadence, we still think this growth rate in FCF implied by current share prices is far too high. A conservative FCF growth rate of 12% (which is largely in line with the growth rate in FCF within the last decade), implies a share price of $118.17/share (-55% implied downside). While we don’t believe that Cadence will fall down to this intrinsic value any time soon, we believe that investors who wait may be able to enter a position in Cadence at a lower valuation. Please note that these projections and valuations are based entirely on our proprietary models, and we encourage all investors to do their own due diligence before entering into a position in Cadence Design Systems.

