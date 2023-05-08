The Bud Light Saga Shows Why Politics and Investing Don't Mix Well

I have said many times here that traders and investors should do their best not to let their political views influence their investing decisions, but I don’t apologize for repeating it. It is one of the biggest and most frequent mistakes I see among investors, and it is also one of the easiest to avoid. Politically-biased investing can be avoided by one simple tactic: expose yourself to more than one news source. The need to do that has been perfectly illustrated over the last couple of months by the “controversy” around Anheuser-Busch's (BUD) Bud Light.

In case you missed it, the beer brand gained some notoriety recently when it was promoted by Dylan Mulvaney, a trans rights activist and social media influencer, using a can that had her image on it. That led to outrage on the right and a boycott of the product by some. If you get your news from a Fox cable channel, either News or Business, you will believe that this is a big deal, and that Bud Light, and therefore its parent company, is being massively damaged. It is something that is still talked about most days on those channels, including this piece at Fox Business just this morning saying that it is now the LGBTQ+ community that is angry following Bud Light’s attempts to appease the protestors.

If, on the other hand, you get your news from a non-right-wing source, you will probably only have a vague recollection of the issue and will have moved on to concerns about regional banks and increasing the debt limit. The reality of the impact on InBev, the world’s largest beer company, can be seen from the chart for BUD since the beginning of March:

I don’t know about you, but to me that doesn’t look like the chart of a company under siege. The reality is that for all the sensational news about Bud Light being removed from some bars, the impact has actually been quite small. InBev doesn’t break down their numbers by brand, but it is estimated that the brouhaha has had around a 1% impact on overall sales.

Far more important than that, BUD is a stock that fits the bill for an investment in times when inflation and the threat of recession are the market’s main concerns. They have widespread brand recognition, which gives them the kind of pricing power that is needed to navigate increased supply costs. They also are leaders in a market -- alcoholic beverages -- that has historically shown itself to be resilient to a downturn in economic conditions. Add in a strong balance sheet and you have a stock that is a good place for investors to be right now. That, not an attempt at inclusiveness that some say was misguided given Bud Light’s core customer base, is what the chart reflects.

Of course, to some people that doesn’t matter. The company has done something that they see as unforgivable and if you are in that group, you are quite entitled to buy other brands of beer and invest elsewhere, just as those who believe that fossil fuels are the root of all evil are entitled to withhold their money from oil companies. If you let those things guide your investing, though, and particularly if you do it as a result of listening to only one-sided news, you should understand will miss out on some good opportunities and make some decisions that make little sense economically.

If your goal is to invest for the best possible return rather than to make a statement, make sure that you use multiple news sources with different political biases. If something is reported extensively on one side of the divide and not on the other, ask yourself if it is driven by an ideology or by actual impact. Most of the time, as it seems to be here with BUD and as it clearly was when it came to oil stocks over the last couple of years, you will see that offending one side of the political divide is no barrier to gains in a stock if the company has solid fundamentals that suit the prevailing conditions.

