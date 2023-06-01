News & Insights

The Buckle Reveals May 2023 Net Sales Figures

June 01, 2023

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) on Thursday reported a 6.4 percent decline in comparable store net sales for the four-week period ending May 27, compared with the same period in the previous year.

Additionally, net sales for the same four-week period decreased by 5.3 percent to $89.3 million, compared with $94.3 million in the prior year.

The company experienced an 8.6 percent decrease in comparable store net sales for the 17-week period ending May 27, 2023, compared with the same period in the previous year.

Furthermore, net sales for the 17-week fiscal period ending May 27, 2023, decreased by 7.7 percent to $372.1 million, in contrast with the net sales of $403.4 million in the prior year's 17-week fiscal period ending May 28, 2022.

In the regular trading session on Wednesday, the stock closed at $30.71, down $0.95 or 3 percent.

