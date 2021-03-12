The Buckle, Inc. Q4 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported fourth quarter net income per share of $1.33 compared to $0.96, a year ago. Net income increased to $65.6 million from $47.0 million, previous year.

Fourth quarter net sales increased 17.7 percent to $318.8 million. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended January 30, 2021 increased 18.0 percent. Online sales increased 81.5 percent to $66.2 million.

Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal year, the company operated 443 stores in 42 states compared with 448 stores in 42 states at the end of fiscal 2019.

