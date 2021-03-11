The Buckle (BKE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

The Buckle, Inc. BKE is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 numbers on Mar 12, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $318.8 million, suggesting an improvement of 17.6% from the prior-year reported figure.



We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has increased 28.6% over the past seven days to $1.26. The figure suggests growth of roughly 31.3% from the year-ago period. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a wide margin of 23.2%.

Key Factors to Note

In spite of a challenging backdrop, The Buckle has managed to deliver monthly sales increase in the fourth quarter. This apparel, footwear and accessories retailer registered net sales growth of 33.6%, 17.7% and 8.1% in January, December and November, respectively. Again, comparable store net sales rose 35.3%, 17.9% and 8.4% during the respective months.



Undeniably, the company has been witnessing strength in the online business amid the pandemic. Markedly, online sales surged 72.5% in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Additionally, momentum in the youth business owing to evolution of the Mini Me assortment appears encouraging. Also, the company’s women’s and men’s merchandise categories have been performing well.



While aforementioned factors raise optimism about the outcome, margins still remain an area to watch. Analysts pointed that rise in shipping costs due to higher online sales and increase in expense related to incentive compensation accruals might have weighed on margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for The Buckle this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The Buckle has a Zacks Rank #2 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI has an Earnings ESP of +3.73% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Outdoor Brands AOUT has an Earnings ESP of +3.96% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Williams-Sonoma WSM has an Earnings ESP of +1.37% and a Zacks Rank #3.

