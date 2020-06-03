THE BTS TACTICAL FIXED INCOME FUND WAS NOT A MUTUAL FUND MISFIRE

From October 2019 to April 2020, Zacks Investment Research inadvertently labeled, in articles entitled "Mutual Fund Misfires", last published April 3, 2020, the BTS Tactical Fixed Income Fund as a "misfire" based on a review of inaccurate 5-year annualized return data.

The 5-year annualized return of the BTS Tactical Fixed Income Fund was understated in each "misfires" article. Its actual 5-year returns were higher than the expense ratio and this fund was therefore not a "misfire". The Fund follows a tactical asset allocation strategy under which it seeks to invest, both long and short, in a broad range of fixed income securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% in fixed income securities.

We apologize for the errors relating to the BTS Tactical Fixed Income Fund.

Please contact us at support@zacks.com if you have any questions.

The Zacks Data Team

June 3, 2020

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.