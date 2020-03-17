The British Pub Faces Ruin. The Government Must Act.

The British pub has sat at the heart of communities for hundreds of years but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown its future into doubt.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to avoid pubs, restaurants and theaters as well as nonessential contact with other people.

However, Johnson stopped short of ordering venues to close, leaving many to fear they will miss out on insurance payouts. Without a rescue package in place yet — beyond the chancellor’s welcome steps to relax some business rates and freeze beer duty last week — the iconic British pub may be staring into the abyss.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) warned thousands of pubs, along with hundreds of thousands of jobs, will be lost in the short term unless the government acts. In the even shorter term it is set to be the quietest St Patrick’s Day in a long time.

The chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a rescue package for British businesses later on Tuesday, and it simply must protect pubs as well as the rest of the hospitality sector. Sunak’s £30 billion package in the budget was welcome, but the situation has escalated since.

Shares in the country’s biggest pub companies plunged on Tuesday. Marston’s, which owns around 1,400 pubs, fell 34%, while J D Wetherspoon dropped 16% and Mitchells & Butlers — which runs 1,784 pubs, bars and restaurants — declined 14%.

City Pub Group, whose stock plummeted 30% on Tuesday, said it would cut jobs, review trading hours and slash director salaries by 25%. The upmarket pub chain said like-for-like sales in the 11 weeks to Mar. 15 were 4.5% down but that the recent postponement of sporting events across the country had particularly impacted trading.

The coronavirus outbreak may spell trouble for the U.K.’s largest pub operators, but the challenge faced by smaller, independent pubs — particularly those vital to rural communities — could potentially be terminal.

The BBPA called for all tax payments, including business rates, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs payments, value-added tax and corporation tax to be scrapped for six months. It added that the government should delay the national living wage increase and encourage banks to extend credit lines, while also calling for a redundancy scheme to support the wages of those made redundant.

“I cannot emphasize strongly enough how critical it is that action is taken now. Failure to do so will destroy the industry and measures taken to support these businesses should be seen as an investment in securing the future of urban and rural communities across the country as the British pub remains at the heart of social cohesion,” BBPA Chief Executive Emma McClarkin said.

Many communities, once home to a number of pubs, are now down to their last watering hole after what has been a tough few years for the industry. Shifting consumer habits — more people drinking at home or at friends’ houses — cheap alcohol prices in supermarkets and high rents and business rates have led to many closures. But the number of pubs in Britain grew in 2019 for the first time since 2010, according to the Office for National Statistics, rising by 320 to 39,135.

The industry had seemingly turned a corner but unless the government acts to protect this vital institution there may be nowhere to drink for many once it all blows over.

