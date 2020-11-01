The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Last week, you might have seen that The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.8% to US$42.83 in the past week. Brink's beat revenue forecasts by a solid 12%, hitting US$971m. Statutory losses also blew out, with the loss per share reaching US$0.47, some 571% bigger than the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Brink's after the latest results. NYSE:BCO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Brink's' four analysts is for revenues of US$4.13b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Brink's forecast to report a statutory profit of US$3.40 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.14b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.42 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$78.33, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Brink's at US$80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$75.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Brink's is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Brink's' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.5%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Brink's is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Brink's analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Brink's that you need to be mindful of.

