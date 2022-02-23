The Brink`s Co Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $47.4 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $25.1 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Brink`s Co reported adjusted earnings of $82.6 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.10 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $47.4 Mln. vs. $25.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q4): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

