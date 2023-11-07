The Brink`s Co Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $45.6 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $19.2 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Brink`s Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $1.2 billion from $1.1 billion last year.

The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $45.6 Mln. vs. $19.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q3): $1.2 Bln vs. $1.1 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 to $7.15 Full year revenue guidance: $4.80bln - $4.95bln

