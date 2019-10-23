The Brink`s Co Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share

(RTTNews) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $6 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Brink`s Co reported adjusted earnings of $54 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $928 million from $852 million last year.

The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $54 Mln. vs. $50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $928 Mln vs. $852 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.10 Full year revenue guidance: $3.7 Bln

