The Brink`s Co Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $2 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Brink`s Co reported adjusted earnings of $18 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $873 million from $905 million last year.

The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $18 Mln. vs. $41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $873 Mln vs. $905 Mln last year.

