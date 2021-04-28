The Brink`s Co Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Brink`s Co (BCO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $13 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $2 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Brink`s Co reported adjusted earnings of $41 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $977.7 M from $872.8 M last year.

The Brink`s Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $41 Mln. vs. $26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $977.7 M vs. $872.8 M last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 – $5.55 Full year revenue guidance: $4.25 - $4.65 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.