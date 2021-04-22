The Brink' s Company (BCO) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

The Brink's Company BCO is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 28, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average beat being 260.7%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $983.4 million, indicating a rise of 12.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from continued retail recovery from the pandemic-induced lows, organic growth and benefits of the G4S acquisition.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 71 cents per share, implying year-over-year growth of 97.2%. This earnings growth is likely to have been driven by benefits of cost reductions and business restructurings.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for The Brink's Company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The Brink's Company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Brinks Company The Price and EPS Surprise

Brinks Company The price-eps-surprise | Brinks Company The Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.

S&P Global SPGI, with an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Fiserv FISV, with an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

FLEETCOR FLT, with an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

