The Brave New World of Options [PODCAST]

Schaeffer's Senior Market Strategist Matthew Timpane, CMT, makes his long-awaited debut on the Schaeffer's Market Mashup podcast! Timpane schools Patrick Martin, host, on a recently successful put option trade (), how to stay afloat through utilizing options (), a CMT's trade research philosophy (), thoughts on Twitter for trading and stock news (), Bitcoin (), hockey, and more!

The freshly live full episode can be listened to here:

 

