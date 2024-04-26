The Bottom Line in Advisor Recruitment

Research from Nuveen's indicates that when it comes to advisor recruiting employers can boost their competitiveness in talent acquisition and retention by optimizing employee benefits. With the growing strain of succession planning for financial advisors this could be a key strategy to attracting talent. Among the recommendations is the expansion of benefit offerings to include family planning, caregiving assistance, and tuition aid, fostering a more diverse and engaged workforce.

By reframing benefits as investments rather than mere expenses, employers can potentially amplify returns on investments while addressing employee needs comprehensively. Clear communication and education about benefits are emphasized as essential for maximizing their impact, as evidenced by the findings that only 30% of employees are highly satisfied with their retirement plans.

Furthermore, disparities in benefit satisfaction and confidence in retirement prospects were observed across racial and generational lines, underscoring the need for tailored approaches. In conclusion, by aligning benefits with the diverse needs of employees, employers can drive productivity, efficiency, and overall workforce satisfaction, crucial elements in succession planning for advisors.

Finsum: The bottom line is no longer the bottom line when it comes to attracting new talent in the advisor space and benefits could offer a needed boost to recruiting.

advisors

wealth management

practice management

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.