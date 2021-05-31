The Boston Beer Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:SAM) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 13% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Boston Beer Company's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Boston Beer Company is:

23% = US$239m ÷ US$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Boston Beer Company's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Boston Beer Company has a significantly high ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is pretty decent. The high ROE therefore is what most likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 17% seen over the past five years by Boston Beer Company.

As a next step, we compared Boston Beer Company's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 10%.

NYSE:SAM Past Earnings Growth May 31st 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is SAM fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Boston Beer Company Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Boston Beer Company's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

