The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Shareholders might have noticed that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.6% to US$1,113 in the past week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$1.7b and statutory earnings per share of US$15.53. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:SAM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 22nd 2021

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Boston Beer Company are now predicting revenues of US$2.44b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 41% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 44% to US$22.61. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$22.64 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the modest lift to revenue estimates.

The consensus price target increased 12% to US$1,140, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Boston Beer Company, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$1,425 and the most bearish at US$700 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Boston Beer Company's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 41% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Boston Beer Company to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Boston Beer Company going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You can also see our analysis of Boston Beer Company's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

