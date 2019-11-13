Markets

The Bond Market is Flashing Warning Signs

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
The Bond Market is Flashing Warning Signs

(New York)

One corner of the bond market, or rather credit market, is having a tough time and it may be a negative sign for the rest of fixed income. CLOs, or collateralized loan obligations, which have been a star for several years, recent tumbled. In aggregate, CLOs dropped 5% in October, and those close to the market see more volatility to come. According to Citigroup “We think there’s more volatility coming … We recommend investors reduce risk and stay with cleaner portfolios and better managers”. CLOs are a key funder of the leveraged loan market, and weak demand there can flow through to boost borrowing costs to all corporates.

FINSUM: This is akin to a warning coming out of the high yield market, as what it reflects is worries about how leveraged companies might handle a downturn.

  • bonds
  • high yield
  • CLOs
  • recession
  • junk

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    FINSUM

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular