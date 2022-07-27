The Boeing Co. Reports Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $193 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $587 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $16.68 billion from $17.00 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $193 Mln. vs. $587 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $16.68 Bln vs. $17.00 Bln last year.

