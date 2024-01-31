The Boeing Co. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):

Earnings: -$23 million in Q4 vs. -$634 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. -$1.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $90 million or -$0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.72 per share Revenue: $22.02 billion in Q4 vs. $19.98 billion in the same period last year.

