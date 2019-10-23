Markets
The Boeing Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.17 billion, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $2.36 billion, or $4.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 billion or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.6% to $19.98 billion from $25.15 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $0.90 Bln. vs. $1.89 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $3.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q3): $19.98 Bln vs. $25.15 Bln last year.

