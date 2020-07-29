The Boeing Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):

-Earnings: -$2.38 billion in Q2 vs. -$2.94 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.20 in Q2 vs. -$5.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.32 billion or -$4.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.54 per share -Revenue: $11.81 billion in Q2 vs. $15.75 billion in the same period last year.

