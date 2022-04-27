The Boeing Co. Q1 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$1.22 billion, or -$2.06 per share. This compares with -$0.54 billion, or -$0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $13.99 billion from $15.22 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$1.22 Bln. vs. -$0.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.06 vs. -$0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $13.99 Bln vs. $15.22 Bln last year.

