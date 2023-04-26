The Boeing Co. Q1 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$414 million, or -$0.69 per share. This compares with -$1.22 billion, or -$2.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.1% to $17.92 billion from $13.99 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$414 Mln. vs. -$1.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.69 vs. -$2.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.07 -Revenue (Q1): $17.92 Bln vs. $13.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $6.50

