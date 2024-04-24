The Boeing Co. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$343 million, or -$0.56 per share. This compares with -$414 million, or -$0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$388 million or -$1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $16.57 billion from $17.92 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$343 Mln. vs. -$414 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.56 vs. -$0.69 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $16.57 Bln vs. $17.92 Bln last year.

