The Boeing Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):

-Earnings: -$537 million in Q1 vs. -$628 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.92 in Q1 vs. -$1.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.35 billion or -$1.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.16 per share -Revenue: $15.22 billion in Q1 vs. $16.91 billion in the same period last year.

