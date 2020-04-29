The Boeing Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):

-Earnings: -$0.63 billion in Q1 vs. $2.15 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.11 in Q1 vs. $3.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.70 billion or -$1.70 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.61 per share -Revenue: $16.91 billion in Q1 vs. $22.92 billion in the same period last year.

