The Boeing 737 MAX Is Out of Service Until June. Here's Why the Stock Is Up Anyway.

Airlines are taking the troubled 737 MAX jet out of schedules until late spring, further delaying its reintroduction. Still, Boeing stock is up a bit on the news.

Thursday morning, Southwest Airlines (ticker: LUV) removed the MAX from its schedule through early June, from early April. It’s the latest airline to make such a scheduling change.

“Southwest Airlines continues to monitor information from Boeing [BA] and the Federal Aviation Administration, the impending 737 MAX software enhancements and training requirements,” reads the news release on Southwest’s website. “We remain confident that, once certified by the FAA, the enhancements will support the safe operation of the MAX.” Southwest said it was too early to comment on training plans.

Southwest’s prior two monthly updates have pushed out the MAX reintroduction one month.

American Airlines Group (AAL) pulled the MAX from its planning until June on Tuesday.

“Based on the latest guidance, American Airlines anticipates that the resumption of scheduled commercial service on American’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will occur June 4, 2020,” read a company news release. Barron’s was referred to the release when asking for additional details.

It seems that the market is taking any news about 737 MAX commercial reintroduction to service as good news. Investors appear to assume, rightly or wrongly, that airlines have more detail about the MAX than the flying public. There is still a lot of uncertainty, so investors look for hidden meaning in airline news releases. It’s a safe bet airlines are better informed, but exactly what the schedule adjustments mean remains anyone’s guess.

They can signify that global aviation regulators aren’t done evaluating the changes to training, software, and sensors Boeing proposed to improve MAX safety. Airlines could be in the dark, just like everyone else. After all, they have to plan schedules weeks in advance, when tickets are purchased.

It’s also possible that airlines have better data about the MAX than investors—for example, information about new training mandates for pilots flying the MAX.

The 737 MAX, of course, has been grounded world-wide since mid-March, following two deadly crashes within a five-month span. New flight control software has been implicated in both crashes.

Pilots weren’t trained specifically on new control systems because the 737 MAX wasn’t designated a new type of aircraft by the FAA. The design was viewed as a modification of older 737 jets, so pilots flying older models could step right into the new MAX cockpits. Boeing has since recommended that all pilots get MAX simulator training before flying the planes commercially.

The FAA and its global counterparts have the final say on training requirements. Boeing referred Barron’s to its earlier news release about pilot trading, adding: “We’re following the lead of our regulators and working closely with them to ensure a safe return to service of the 737 MAX.”

It will be important for airlines that fly the MAX to get the plane back by the summer, which is peak travel season. Airlines don’t want to take on more capacity when demand is falling in seasonally weak periods of the year. That’s bad for pricing and profits. (Though it might mean deals for the flying public.)

Now investors have a new date—June 4—to digest. Still, there is no guarantee. But with so much unknown about the MAX recertification process, investors appear happy to have any incremental details.

Boeing shares are up about 0.3% in Thursday trading, at $330.83. They are up about a dime since American made its announcement earlier in the week. Those gains are modest and lag a little behind the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Yet the fact that Boeing stock hasn’t declined—especially with what can be interpreted as more MAX delays—is itself a win for shareholders.

Still, Boeing shares remain down more than 20% since the second deadly MAX crash involving an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

