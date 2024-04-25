The Blue-Chip Dip: 3 Safe Stocks to Scoop Up Before They Recover

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Market volatility is a constant reality for investors, and 2024 could bring its fair share of dips. These dips present opportunities for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

Finding the best blue-chip stocks to scoop up at an attractive price point is a worthy endeavor. Known for their stability and established track records, blue-chip stocks are particularly compelling during periods of high inflation. Additionally, the future is never certain, and these industry giants often have strong balance sheets and steady cash flows. That gives them the upper hand to weather economic storms effectively.

Now, let’s discuss the top blue-chip stocks to scoop up on the dip in Q2 2024!

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a multinational behemoth in enterprise software solutions. The company has seen phenomenal growth over the last decade, and the rise of artificial intelligence increases its long-term value proposition.

When it comes to enterprise software and cloud computing, Oracle remains one of the top technology giants in this space. However, it is not a secret that they trail other leading cloud providers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). But that might just begin to change as Oracle ramps up its Gen2 cloud infrastructure to meet the increasing demands of AI workloads. Co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison believes generative AI might be the most important computer technology ever. That is why the company is rapidly expanding its data center footprint over the next decade. Moreover, its cloud business is at a $20 billion run rate in 2024, signaling the unprecedented demand for AI solutions. As its cloud business continues to expand, Oracle is one of the best blue-chip stocks to scoop up on the dip in 2024.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), known for its dominance in the healthcare industry has consistently demonstrated strong growth and profitability. The need for quality healthcare in an aging population presents a favorable long-term backdrop for UnitedHealth Group.

The company’s Optum segment, which offers pharmacy benefit management, data analytics and healthcare delivery services, has been a key growth driver. Its technology-driven solutions have allowed them to streamline operations and reduce costs, making the company an attractive partner for healthcare providers. Moreover, its vertical integration has allowed UNH to weather economic uncertainties. There are few businesses in the United States with the sheer size, scale and resilience of UnitedHealth Group. In FY23, revenue increased 15% YOY to $371.6 billion. EPS hit a record $25.12 per share, and FCF swelled to $25.6 billion. With projected adjusted net earnings between $27.50 to $28.00 per share, UnitedHealth Group is well-positioned to continue driving profitable growth.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of construction and mining equipment, engines and turbines. While the company is closely tied to the economy, it has remained a safe haven company for investors like Bill Gates.

An expected rebound in global economic activity post-pandemic coupled with a boost in infrastructure spending bodes well for Caterpillar. As the largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world, the company has a robust track record of revenue, EPS and dividend growth. In the 2023 fiscal year, Caterpillar delivered record FCF from operations as demand for construction equipment remained at a healthy level. Additionally, full-year profit per share increased by 59% to $20.12 per share. Caterpillar also returned $7.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2023. Although inflation remains sticky, the prospect of lower interest rates in the back half of 2024 is great news for Caterpillar stock investors.

On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Terel Miles is a contributing writer at InvestorPlace.com, with more than seven years of experience investing in the financial markets.

