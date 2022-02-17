The Blonds close out New York Fashion Week with sparkly show

By Alicia Powell

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The design duo that is The Blonds closed out New York Fashion Week on Wednesday with a runway show that sparkled with hand-sewn outfits covered in laser-cut crystals, glittering heels and jewellery.

The brand, which co-designer Phillipe Blond described as extremely over-the-top, sparkly and dangerous, found inspiration in vampires and the Matrix for its Fall 2022 collection.

"We have this techno romantic, sort of like Grace Jones vibe tonight," said Blond.

The line was filled with a custom print created from a photo of a studded corset from the brand's archives.

There were crystal embellishments and embroidered pieces on the dresses, pants and catsuits, and fun accessories including finger gloves took looks to the next level.

Phillipe and David Blond are known for creating fun moments in their shows. This season choreographer Parris Goebel performed on the catwalk, whipping a long braid around her.

Christian Louboutin provided the shoes for the show.

