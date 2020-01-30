Markets
The Blackstone Group L.P. Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on January 30, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.blackstone.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (866) 318-8619 (US) or +1 (617) 399-5138 (International) with passcode number 149 943 55#.

For a replay call, dial +1 (888) 286-8010 (US) or +1 (617) 801-6888 (International) with passcode number 461 589 63#.

