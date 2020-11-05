Dividends
BX

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 45.95% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.95, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BX was $54.95, representing a -15.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.97 and a 66.52% increase over the 52 week low of $33.

BX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). BX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports BX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.98%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BX as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)
  • Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VXF with an increase of 17.27% over the last 100 days. PSP has the highest percent weighting of BX at 4.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular