The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 45.95% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.95, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BX was $54.95, representing a -15.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.97 and a 66.52% increase over the 52 week low of $33.

BX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). BX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports BX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.98%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VXF with an increase of 17.27% over the last 100 days. PSP has the highest percent weighting of BX at 4.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.