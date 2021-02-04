The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.96 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 77.78% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of BX was $69.95, representing a -2.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.50 and a 111.97% increase over the 52 week low of $33.
BX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). BX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.43. Zacks Investment Research reports BX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.14%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BX Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to BX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BX as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)
- Two Roads Shared Trust (DALT)
- Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
- First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
- First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PSP with an increase of 29.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BX at 4.73%.
