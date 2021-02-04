The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.96 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 77.78% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BX was $69.95, representing a -2.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.50 and a 111.97% increase over the 52 week low of $33.

BX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). BX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.43. Zacks Investment Research reports BX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.14%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Two Roads Shared Trust (DALT)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSP with an increase of 29.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BX at 4.73%.

