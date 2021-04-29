The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -14.58% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $89.03, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BX was $89.03

BX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). BX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.47. Zacks Investment Research reports BX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.29%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Two Roads Shared Trust (DALT)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST (GSEW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 27.43% over the last 100 days. PSP has the highest percent weighting of BX at 5.46%.

