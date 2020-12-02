As bitcoin the asset eclipses all-time price and market cap highs, and Bitcoin the decentralized network continues to prove its value proposition as an alternative to fundamental issues within the legacy system, waves of investors are feeling the FOMO (or, “fear of missing out”).

Metrics like the price of BTC, unique addresses used or confirmed transactions per day can offer glimpses into the growth of Bitcoin FOMO on a network scale. But they don’t highlight the whales, institutional leaders and influential figures who are publicly signaling support for Bitcoin and bringing significant net worth and legacy clout with them.

So, to account for some of the institutional figures who have publicly FOMO’d into Bitcoin, we present the Bitcoin Magazine FOMOmeter. Below, you’ll find our list of the most influential people who have jumped onto the BTC bandwagon, along with the earliest known date of their conversion, some highlights from their resume and their most bullish sentiments on record.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.