The Bitcoin Halving Dilemma: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold as the Supply Shock Approaches?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is just days away from its next halving cycle, making investors wonder what will be the coin’s next move. The halving will take place on April 19th, 2024, reducing the block reward from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC.

As the world’s first and most prominent cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has experienced remarkable growth and mainstream adoption over the past decade. It offers a unique value proposition with the potential for high returns. However, it is important to highlight its flaws, including the recent liquidity crisis which raises concerns about the coin’s inherent volatility and perceived value.

The Bitcoin Halving Cycle

The Bitcoin halving is a cornerstone event programmed into its code. Approximately every 4 years, the reward to Bitcoin miners for securing the network and validating transactions gets cut in half.

This mechanism has been carefully designed to control Bitcoin’s supply, and combat inflationary pressures. Historically, halving events have often been followed by periods of significant price appreciation.

As the supply of new Bitcoins entering the market decreases, existing Bitcoins theoretically become more valuable due to scarcity. While this seems straightforward, it would be disingenuous to assume that past performance is indicative of future results.

Rising Institutional Adoption

The landscape of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investing has changed dramatically since the last bull run. Large investment firms, corporations, and even some nations are recognizing Bitcoin’s potential as a rival to Gold and a potential store of value.

The approval of Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in January by the SEC has made it easier for investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrency. Moreover, this surge in institutional interest adds an extra layer of credibility to this new, emerging asset class.

Moreover, investors are speculating that Hong Kong will approve its first Bitcoin ETFs later this month. This will be another huge catalyst around the time of the halving, set to drive institutional adoption in the Asia Pacific region.

Proceed With Caution

While the potential benefits of holding Bitcoin are clear, approaching this investment with caution is crucial. If you’re here to get rich, there are better places to do so in a safer manner.

The cryptocurrency markets are notoriously volatile, with Bitcoin being no exception. There is a strong likelihood that the coin may see a massive run up, followed by a huge crash. Around this time, you will also see industry headlines touting Bitcoin to hit a specific price, when no one knows where the price will be.

The future of the cryptocurrency market remains bright, but it’s certainly not for everyone to participate in. Therefore, investors should proceed with caution and prepare for the inevitable volatility thats ahead.

On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Terel Miles is a contributing writer at InvestorPlace.com, with more than seven years of experience investing in the financial markets.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The Bitcoin Halving Dilemma: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold as the Supply Shock Approaches? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.