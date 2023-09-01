The Biomimicry Blueprint: Accelerating the Built Environment's Sustainability Transformation

From the ethereal bamboo groves in Japan, to the lush rainforest biodiversity in the Amazon and Borneo, to Germany’s Black Forest -- few experiences are as humbling and peaceful as being in the midst of a calm, pristine forest surrounded by the wealth of nature's knowledge across millennia. Yet these transformative experiences in nature aren’t only relegated to the outdoors. As we increasingly spend more time at home, designing healthier, greener, and more eco-conscious homes that mimic natural ecosystems allows for the creation of sustainable spaces where individuals can live and thrive.

The Impact of Biomimicry in the Built Environment: Achieving a New Era of Global Wellness

The fundamental principle of biomimicry lies in the vision of nature as the ideal model to fully appreciate how over more than 3.8 billion years of evolution, nature's organisms have been able to efficiently adapt to constantly shifting environments. Leveraging nature’s natural ability is crucial to transform the built environment through innovative processes, as the built environment accounts for 40% of annual global CO2 emissions.

Investments focused on consistent improvements in building energy performance, ensuring that systems currently in place are operating in alignment with natural ecosystem design is vital to both avoiding CO2 emissions and reducing energy demand. Transitioning to a biomimicry-inspired low-carbon built environment future also requires a systems thinking approach, taking into account the design of unique material strategies that encourage the adoption of low-carbon adaptation and sustainable construction designs.

Notable examples of applied biomimicry in the built environment include The Eden Project, the world’s largest greenhouse located in Cornwall, United Kingdom, The Bio Intelligent Quotient (B.I.Q.) building located in Hamburg, Germany, the landmark San Francisco Museum at the Mint, and the Eastgate Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The Eden Project (pictured above) efficiently utilizes sustainable and environmentally friendly materials in their Biome design, whose hexagon and polygon forms were made of ETFE (Ethyl tetrafluoroethylene - which has fewer energy demands than glass production) and durable modules derived from the study of carbon molecules, pollen grains, and radiolaria. With Eden’s projects focus on responsible suppliers, low waste manufacturing, and low carbon products, the Eden project is at the forefront of global restoration projects leading with biomimicry concepts that actively build organic relationships between individuals and nature.

The Bio Intelligent Quotient (B.I.Q.) building located in Hamburg, Germany, is the world’s first building to have a bioreactor façade and is deemed the future of self-sustainable green buildings. Microalgea cultivated within its “bio-skin,” the glass elements in the sides of the building facing the sun allow the building to supply itself with its energy source. Microalgae are also used to provide shade and ensure the maximum amount of design versatility for future sustainable urban living. The holistic energy concept of the BIQ allows it to generate energy using the algae biomass harvested from its façade, demonstrating that façades can be multidimensional, simultaneously shielding the building from sound, heat, cold, and other elements, while supplying the building with energy from renewable microalgae sources.

Applied biomimicry is well observed in the landmark San Francisco Museum at the Mint. Inspired by biomimicry, architects observed how water was collected through tiny nodules in native Bay area plant life. This observation led to the glass canopy floating above the Old Mint’s open-air courtyard, which captures moisture and rainwater through a ceramic dot screen raised above its glass surface. This water, together with the reuse wastewater from the building is then filtered through rooftop plants to create clean, reusable, and potable water for the building, supplying the building with its water source.

Alternative energy sources inspired through biomimicry are also exemplified at the Eastgate Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe’s largest office and shopping complex was designed to be cooled entirely by natural means, as the building does not have a conventional air-conditioning or heating system. Rather, it maintains its temperature regulation year-round using design methods inspired by termite mounds, which constantly open and close a series of heating and cooling vents daily. Using less than 10% per cent of the energy of a conventional building, Eastgate’s owners have been able to save $3.5 million alone due to not having to install an air conditioning system.

Actionable Insights: Portfolio Returns Inspired by Nature

What if the best investment strategies are not the ones that are created, but the ones that are made by observing nature? By applying the following actionable insights, investors can add the natural diversification benefits of applied biomimicry concepts to a well-diversified portfolio.

Identify Investment Opportunities in Sustainable Building Materials:

For investors, this requires researching companies that focus on developing and producing sustainable building materials. Look into companies involved in manufacturing eco-friendly insulation, energy-efficient windows, and low-impact structural materials. Investing in such companies could align with the growing trend of sustainable construction practices in U.S. and international markets.

Research Architecture and Engineering Firms Embracing Biomimicry:

Investors may consider researching domestic architecture and engineering firms that are incorporating biomimicry principles into their projects. Research publicly-traded architecture and engineering companies to evaluate their strategies and track records in sustainable design.

Monitor Green Building Certifications and Regulations:

Investors should stay informed about updates to green building certifications and regulations Changes in government policies, tax incentives, and local ordinances promoting eco-friendly construction can impact the market for biomimicry-inspired architecture in the U.S. and abroad.

Keep in mind that the biomimicry built environment investment landscape carries risks, and due diligence is essential. Consulting financial advisors, conducting in-depth research, and considering personal financial goals are crucial steps before making any investment decisions in applied biomimicry investments.

Follow Nature’s Lead: Enhance Financial Resilience through Applied Biomimicry

Nature provides the ideal blueprint from which to observe the most applicable sustainability solutions, as it has evolved and adapted throughout 3.8 billion years to survive in increasingly inhospitable environments. Proactively engaging with companies and projects leading with applied biomimicry concepts not only builds portfolio resilience, but allows for the creation of systems that are efficient, renewable, and nature-aligned. Reducing our carbon footprint and resource consumption through biomimicry may reveal how we may enjoy nature in the comfort of our homes in a future that is built from its core to be regenerative, just like nature.

